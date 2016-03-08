Arsenal target and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic reportedly won't be in the nerazzurri side that will lock horns with Torino later today.The Gunners made an approach for the Croatian star yesterday, proposing an initial loan deal with an option to buy the player for a fee of 35 million euros next summer.Corriere dello Sport state that Perisic won't be in today's squad for Torino as he is intent on a move to the Premier League and the club wants to sell him as well.