Arsenal target won't be in Inter's line-up against Torino

27 January at 09:57
Arsenal target and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic reportedly won't be in the nerazzurri side that will lock horns with Torino later today.

The Gunners made an approach for the Croatian star yesterday, proposing an initial loan deal with an option to buy the player for a fee of 35 million euros next summer.

Corriere dello Sport state that Perisic won't be in today's squad for Torino as he is intent on a move to the Premier League and the club wants to sell him as well.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.