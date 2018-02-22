Arsenal and AC Milan target wants to leave Italy
29 May at 13:30Udinese midfielder and Arsenal target Jakub Jankto has revealed that he wants to leave Italy this summer.
The 22-year-old Czech midfielder has become one of Udinese most important players over the last two seasons and his performances have attracted interest from a host of clubs. This season, Jankto appeared in 36 Serie A games, scoring four times and assisting five times.
In an interview that the player gave to Ceskatelevize, he revealed that he wants a move away from Italy this summer. He said: "I would like to leave Italy, I've been here for 4 years and I'm happy here, but I want to try my hand at a new championship, maybe in England or in Spain.
"The season in the beginning seemed to promise well, we got 5 victories in a row, but then, in the spring, a series of 11 consecutive defeats came in.
"It was a time when we stayed at the hotel for 3 weeks in a row. We have spent more than two months in the hotel throughout the season.I felt like a slave.The players who had children were not allowed to come to the hotel. Some players took sleeping pills to fall asleep. It was not a luxury hotel at all, we were in the worst hotel in Udine, where even the bathrooms were dirty . It was a punishment."
