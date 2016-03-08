Arsenal, the Board has already decided the future of Ljungberg
08 December at 13:05Fredrik Ljungberg will not be the Arsenal coach. As they write in England, the Gunners ' Board does not trust the Swede, considered too immature and unable to lead the club for the entire season.
As English tabloid The Metro reports, there are significant fears that Ljungberg does not possess the credentials, experience and coaching skills to solve the current shortcomings of the team.
Arsenal would have expected a more invigorated start under the Ljungberg stint, and would have hoped for a similar experience to that of Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who were victorious in their opening 8 matches under their former legend.
Arsenal are expected to look for a new boss soon, with former AC Milan and Juventus boss Max Allegri being one of the favourites for the Arsneal gig. There are reports however, that the Serie A champions refused to take the job mid-way through the current season, and still is not convinced of the project at the London based club.
Anthony Privetera
