Arsenal, the Board has already decided the future of Ljungberg

Fredrik Ljungberg will not be the Arsenal coach. As they write in England, the Gunners ' Board does not trust the Swede, considered too immature and unable to lead the club for the entire season.As English tabloid The Metro reports, ​there are significant fears that Ljungberg does not possess the credentials, experience and coaching skills to solve the current shortcomings of the team.Arsenal would have expected a more invigorated start under the Ljungberg stint, and would have hoped for a similar experience to that of Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who were victorious in their opening 8 matches under their former legend.Arsenal are expected to look for a new boss soon, with former AC Milan and Juventus boss Max Allegri being one of the favourites for the Arsneal gig. There are reports however, that the Serie A champions refused to take the job mid-way through the current season, and still is not convinced of the project at the London based club.Anthony Privetera