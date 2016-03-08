Arsenal to investigate racism incident directed at Koulibaly

After the release of a video in which we see an Arsenal fan direct a racist insult to Kalidou Koulibaly during last night's 2-0 win over Napoli in the quarter-final of the Europa League, the northern club of London has decided to investigate the matter. This was communicated by the club to Sky Sports News: "We completely condemn the use of this kind of racist language, and we have undertaken an investigation to identify the culprit. We follow the principle of 'zero tolerance': anyone who behaves this way is not welcome at Arsenal and will be banned from matches. Our fan community is very diverse and everyone is part of the family. Such incidents are very rare at the Emirates Stadium. We encourage our supporters to report any similar incident, to the stadium stewards, or through our reporting service."

The video in question was shared on Snapchat, and appeared to show a man using the n-word to describe Koulibaly, and the same word was written across the bottom of the screen for the duration of the 15 second video.