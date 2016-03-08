Arsenal to make another attempt to sign Carrasco in January: report

10 September at 18:00
English Premier League outfit Arsenal will make another attempt to sign Yannick Ferreira Carrasco in the January transfer window, as per the Sun.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang but it is believed that he is eager to return to Europe during the January transfer window.

As per the latest report, the Gunners, who have been linked with the Belgium international in the past as well, will make another attempt to finally sign the former Atletico Madrid winger.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.