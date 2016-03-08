Arsenal to make another attempt to sign Carrasco in January: report
10 September at 18:00English Premier League outfit Arsenal will make another attempt to sign Yannick Ferreira Carrasco in the January transfer window, as per the Sun.
The 26-year-old currently plays for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang but it is believed that he is eager to return to Europe during the January transfer window.
As per the latest report, the Gunners, who have been linked with the Belgium international in the past as well, will make another attempt to finally sign the former Atletico Madrid winger.
