Arsenal to reignite Perisic interest, Inter won’t sell on the cheap
14 June at 19:15
The future of Ivan Perisic is increasingly in the balance, with Premier League clubs circling and preparing an offensive. After the first signs of a possible transfer came into play in the winter, when Perisic asked Inter to let him go, the possibility for the Croatian to move to England was reopened. However the last word will be up to Inter, especially in regards to the transfer fee.
Perisic, in fact, despite not being an untouchable for Antonio Conte, is not even considered a problem for the new manager, and he would be more than happy to keep the winger at the club. That is why the player's valuation, between 30 and 35 million euros, will not be lowered under any circumstances; the former Chelsea coach would also be willing to use him as a wing back in his system, should he stay with the club, as he feels that he has the physical qualities needed for the role.
The Gunners, who in January had drafted a first negotiation with Inter for the player, are ready to return with a new bid. This time, however, with a more concrete proposal rather than a loan deal similar to what they were hoping for in January, but that would be swiftly rejected now. Arsenal therefore remains a possibility, with the player who is not willing to accept teams that he considers smaller than Inter. Perisic is said to be keen to prove himself in the Premier League, and if Arsenal were to offer an acceptable fee it would be hard for the club or the player to turn the move down.
