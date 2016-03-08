Arsenal, Torreira’s agent: 'Torreira to Napoli? Anything can happen...'
15 November at 21:40Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira’s agent, Pablo Bentancur, spoke to Italian radio station Radio Marte via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the 23-year-old Uruguayan and a possible move to Napoli.
"Torreira is fine, he is now with the National team and he is happy. It's true, Napoli wanted him, but there was distance in price with Arsenal's valuation. Ancelotti personally tried to take him to Napoli and if the negotiations with Arsenal had been skipped, he would have come to Naples, I promise. However, Arsenal was also a choice towards the closest football to him, Torreira together with Arsenal chose English football. Napoli as a future destination? In football anything can happen. Torreira is fine at Arsenal, even if the change of role doesn't make him happy, but it must be said that this year the whole team are not doing well. It was difficult to watch Torreira at times, now I don't know how things are, but I think Arsenal want to keep him.”
Torreira joined the Gunners from Italian side Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 and impressed fans in his first season with the club. He made 50 appearances across all competitions, quickly becoming one of the most exciting players at the North London club. However, the change of role imposed by coach Unai Emery this season has seen his performance level dip.
Apollo Heyes
