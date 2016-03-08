Arsenal transfer news: Koscielny offered to Inter, Barça star can replace him

Inter would like to add an Arsenal defender to support Skriniar, de Vrij and Godin next season.



Director’s Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have identified Laurent Koscielny as a cheap option at the back.



Antonio Conte’s insistance to play three at the back means the club must have adequate strength in depth in the position.



With the Frenchman’s contract expiring in June 2020 it is believed the defender will come relatively cheap however the player's wages could be a stumbling block.



It is believed that the Gunners will turn to Barca defender Samuel Umtiti as his replacement.



The Frenchman has seen his game time drop in recent months due to injury and the stand out performances Lenglet.



It is believed that Unai Emery is a fan of the player as Arsenal plan for a major revamp of their defence for next season.



Umtiti, who has a contract until 2023, is said to be available for the region of 50 million pounds however the player would prefer to stay in Barcelona.



