Arsenal transfer news: offer ‘ready’ for Napoli target
31 October at 13:30According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Arsenal are plotting a move for Ajax’s Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico; who was, most recently, a target of Serie A giants Napoli.
The 26-year-old is being eyed up as a potential replacement for Nacho Monreal but the Gunners have generally suffered from a lack of depth at LB this season; Granit Xhaka currently playing the role in the absence of the likes of Monreal, Kolasinac and Maitland-Niles.
Tagliafico signed for Ajax in January, joining from Argentine side Independiente for around €4 million – with it likely that if Arsenal want to bait him away from the Netherlands, they will need to cough up a figure of close to €15m.
