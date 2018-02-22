It appears that Fabinho’s move to Liverpool wasn’t such a done deal

According to the latest reports from Sky, the newly-signed Reds midfielder (who cost Liverpool €45 million, plus another five in bonuses) was the subject of a last-gasp Arsenal offer.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Manchester United and rivals City were all known to like the young player, who can be lined up almost anywhere, and is known for being an excellent free kick taker, and has also come up with some mazy dribbles in the last few years.

Still only 24, the midfielder has scored an incredible 29 goals and made eleven assists since joining the Principality side in 2013 from Real Madrid.

For someone who used to be a full-back and is now playing in the middle, that’s quite impressive.

Still, Arsenal’s attempt yesterday evening was not successful, and Liverpool now have an excellent factotum to stabilise their midfield.