Arsenal tweet after win against Napoli sparks controversies - watch

19 April at 11:25
Arsenal have celebrated their win against Napoli with a Tweet that wasn't appreciated by many fans of the Azzurri. The Gunners' Twitter account posted the picture that you can see below joking with the words "Gunners" and "Gomorra" the famous TV series about mafia families based in Naples. 

Many Napoli fans were not impressed and many of them have commented on the tweet of the Gunners. Other websites specialized on Napoli have harshly criticized the choice of the social media manager.

"He could have avoided that", Il Napolista writes. "These kind of pictures increase the stereotypes about the city of Naples and its citizens".

 

