Arsenal, two names for defensive reinforcement in summer
20 January at 19:45English Premier League giants Arsenal have identified two targets from the German Bundesliga to bolster their defensive unit in the summer of 2020, as per Daily Star cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Gunners’ are going through a process of squad overhauling under the new manager Mikel Arteta.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, the North London-based club’s hierarchy has identified two targets to bolster their defensive unit—Bayern Munich’s Jérôme Boateng and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.
