Arsenal, United ready to rival Milan for Juve’s Demiral
16 November at 13:40English Premier League outfits Arsenal and Manchester United are ready to rival Italian Serie A giants AC Milan for a possible signing of league rivals Juventus’ highly-rated centre-back Merih Demiral in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI since moving to the Turin-based club in the summer from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
It was reported earlier that Milan—who have been linked with Demiral in the past as well—are ready to make an approach for the centre-back in the January transfer window.
But as per the latest report, two Premier League clubs—Arsenal and United—are also interested in signing the Turkey international in January.
The report further stated that the Gunners are considering an offer of €40 million for the former Sassuolo defender which might prove to be enough to tempt the hierarchy of the Old Lady.
