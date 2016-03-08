Arsenal v Leicester live: Ozil levels the Gunners late in the first half

Premier League giants Arsenal will look to keep their impressive streak going when they host Leicester City at the Emirates on Monday evening.



The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League and have won their last nine games in all competitions, following two successive defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Manchester City.



The Foxes though, are currently 11th in the league and have won only two of their last five games.



Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Lichtsteiner, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Lacazette.



Subs: Ramsey, Aubameyang, Welbeck, Martinez, Guendouzi, Smith-Rowe, Medley.



Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Iheanacho, Maddison, Vardy.



Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ward, Okazaki, Iborra, Fuchs, Ghezzal.



