Arsenal v Napoli: Emery hails Ancelotti's 'amazing' career, feels its 50-50
10 April at 15:15Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed the career that Carlo Ancelotti has had and has said that he holds the Italian in high regard.
Emery will go head to head to Ancelotti in the Europa League quarter-final tomorrow, as Arsenal will lock horns with Napoli in the first leg of the tie.
Ahead of game, Emery was talking to the English press about Ancelotti- a manager he has also played against earlier in Spain.
He said: I have a great respect for every coach. Ancelotti is top. His career is amazing.
“For me my challenge is every day and every year. All I did in my past is only for taking experience. I need to make a new future.
“This match is a big match at the level we want to play. It’s a big test for us. We want to play against the best teams, Napoli are one of them.”
Emery also said: I think it’s 50-50. Napoli have a big history like us, they’re second in the table.
“They’re playing very well, they came from a strong group in the Champions League. They were very competitive. It’s going to be difficult for us but we have confidence. We need to be very consistent in two matches.”
