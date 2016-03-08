Arsenal want to sell midfielder to a Bundesliga club in January
08 November at 18:00Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka seems destined to leave the North London club following his recent fight with the club’s fans as well as the fact that he was stripped of the captain’s armband. Arsenal would like to sell him to a club abroad, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Gunners are keen to sell the 27-year-old Swiss midfielder to a club in the Bundesliga in the upcoming January transfer window. Xhaka recently was booed off the pitch by the Arsenal faithful when he was substituted off in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the end of last month, and his decision to swear back at the fans saw some call for him to publicly apologise.
Whilst the club publicly stated their support for the player, he was stripped of the captain’s armband last week and hasn’t appeared for the side since.
Apollo Heyes
