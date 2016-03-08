Arsenal warned as agent of Atalanta star reveals Roma talks

21 January at 16:20
Atalanta star defender Gianluca Mancini is probably one of the most promising centre defenders in Europe at the moment.

The Italian centre-back has been playing on a regular basis with La Dea and several top clubs have been linked with signing him. Roma and Arsenal are the most interested clubs but it seems that the Serie A giants are ahead of the Gunners in race for the talented 22-year-old.

“I don’t think Gianluca will leave Atalanta in January”, Stefano Castelnovo told Teleradiostereo.

“Gianluca will remain in Bergamo and I see no reason why he should leave Atalanta in January. He doesn’t want to leave. Talks with Roma are ongoing but nothing will happen before June”.
 

