Arsenal warned as agent of Atalanta star reveals Roma talks

Atalanta star defender Gianluca Mancini is probably one of the most promising centre defenders in Europe at the moment.



The Italian centre-back has been playing on a regular basis with La Dea and several top clubs have been linked with signing him. Roma and Arsenal are the most interested clubs but it seems that the Serie A giants are ahead of the Gunners in race for the talented 22-year-old.



“I don’t think Gianluca will leave Atalanta in January”, Stefano Castelnovo told Teleradiostereo.



“Gianluca will remain in Bergamo and I see no reason why he should leave Atalanta in January. He doesn’t want to leave. Talks with Roma are ongoing but nothing will happen before June”.

