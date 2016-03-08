Arsenal-Watford: confirmed line-ups and live updates
29 September at 15:45Arsenal host Watford in the Premier League this afternoon as the Gunners look to make it seven wins in seven in all competitions. Watford, on the other hand, started the season strongly, winning five in five in all competitions. However, the Hornets have suffered three games without victory, losing to Manchester United and drawing with Fulham in the league; losing on penalties to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup during the midweek fixtures.
In the last five games between Arsenal and Watford, Arsenal have won three and Watford have won twice, with both teams wanting to prove that this time they have what it takes to come away with the three points. A win for Arsenal would see them over-take Watford and Tottenham, whilst a win for Watford would put them joint on points with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi; Ramsey, Özil, Torreira, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Lacazette
Watford: Foster, Cathcart, Navarro, Holebas, Kabasele; Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra; Deeney, Gray
