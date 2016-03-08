Arsenal, Wenger reveals the Gunners tried to sign Barcelona star Messi twice
11 November at 15:45Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, currently linked with the vacant Bayern Munich coaching role, revealed to British newspaper the Express via Calciomercato.com that the Gunners tried to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi, twice.
"With Barcelona we worked for Piqué and Fabregas and we still thought of Messi. We already tried for him in 2006 when he wasn't yet the champion he is today.”
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has never played for another club except Barcelona in his career, where he is a club legend. He has made 698 appearances for the Blaugrana so far in his career, scoring 612 goals and providing 247 assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
