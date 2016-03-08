Arsenal, Wenger speaks: 'I love Ancelotti, but Napoli...'

"I will be an Arsenal fan on the evening of the match against Napoli, as in all the other games. I won't give any advice to Emery. I love Ancelotti, he's one of the greatest managers of all time, a true master in the way of working with his teams.

"However, Arsenal are a great team and for Napoli, it will be a very difficult task to overcome in order to advance to the next round," he concluded.

Arsene Wenger, who was the manager of Arsenal for 22 seasons, spoke to Il Mattino about the Europa League clash between his former side and Napoli.