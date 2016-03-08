Arsenal 2-1 West Ham: Live - Deflected goal puts Gunners up

Arsenal have lost one of their last 22 matches against West Ham in all competitions (W17 D4), losing 2-0 on the opening day of the 2015-16 season.



West Ham United have won five away Premier League matches at Arsenal (three at Highbury, two at the Emirates) – only Liverpool (7) and Man Utd (8) have won more.



Should Arsenal suffer a defeat in this match, they’ll have lost their opening three league games in a season for the first time since 1954-55 and for only the fifth time ever (also 1923-24, 1921-22 and 1895-96).



West Ham United have lost their first two games of the Premier League season and should they suffer a defeat in this match, they’ll have lost their opening three league games of a season for the third time this decade (after 2010-11 & 2017-18) after doing this just five times between 1920 and 2010.



Arsenal haven’t lost a Premier League London derby match at the Emirates Stadium since January 2016 (0-1 vs Chelsea), winning six and drawing three of their derby games at the Stadium since then.

