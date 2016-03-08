Arsenal youth product Mavididi makes Serie A debut in Spal-Juventus

Juventus are currently playing against Spal away from home in view of securing the Serie A title. However, the Bianconeri are currently trailing 1-2, with a draw necessary to win the Scudetto.Massimiliano Allegri gave many young players a chance in this match ahead of the return leg of the Champions League against Ajax, with English attacker Stephy Mavididi being one of the debutants. The Arsenal youth product has played most of the season for Juventus' reserve side in Serie C, scoring 6 goals.