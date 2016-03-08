Arsene Wenger makes a bizarre prediction about the future of football
20 October at 13:45Former legendary Arsenal manager has revealed how football could be in the future, as substitutions could well be decided by asking fans who should come on in the second half.
Wenger stepped down from his post as the Arsenal manager at the end of last season after over 20 years in charge at the club. He recently gave an interview saying that he could well be at his new club by the 1st of January next year.
Wenger though, was recently talking to BILD about how the future of football could be. He said that substitutions could well be made by an online poll at half-time.
He said: " Over the next five years the substitutions of a match could be decided on the social networks, maybe there will be a vote in the break between the first and second time to determine which players will be replaced and which ones will remain in the field for the second time.
"The power of clubs will only decrease. That's why the leaders of the clubs will have to be stronger, to take up the challenge against external influences. "
Kaustubh Pandey
