Arteta closer to Arsenal after Allegri's meeting with Juventus

Mikel Arteta has now edged closer to being the next Arsenal manager with Massimiliano Allegri set to stay at Juventus.



The 50-year-old Allegri met with Juventus officials in the morning today at the Juventus headquarters and while he was expected to stay at the club, nothing about a new contract was discussed and transfer strategies for the upcoming summer transfer window were discussed.



Allegri was linked with a move to Arsenal following Arsene Wenger's departure after 22 years in charge at the club. But it now seems as if Mikel Arteta is a clear favorite to take charge of the club's affairs soon.



It is said that Allegri and Enrique have been put off by Arsenal's ownership structure and while Allegri had drawn strong links with the Gunners, his stay at Juventus means that the London side will resort to Arteta or will look at other options.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)