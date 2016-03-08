Arteta wants Xhaka to stay at Arsenal
29 December at 23:00Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that he has no intentions of selling want away, former club captain Granit Xhaka, clarifying that illness kept the midfielder out of Sunday's match against Chelsea.
Goal.com reports that Xhaka didn't feature in the Gunners 2-1 loss down at home to the Blues, keeping the consistent questions about the midfielders future.
The 27-year-old's place has been in doubt since he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after a clash with fans when he was substituted in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October.
Since then he has gone back and forth with club figures and fans, justifying his actions and attempting to repair a broken relationship between the club and the player.
Arteta also revealed after replacing Emery at Arsenal that the Switzerland international had been part of Manchester City's transfer list before he moved to the Premier League, hailing him as a "terrific player".
When asked if the ex-Borussia Monchengladbach star wants to leave the club in January, Arteta replied: "I hope not."
For more news visit our home page
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments