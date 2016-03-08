Arturo Vidal can join Inter on one condition
02 August at 10:15Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal is one of Inter's top transfer targets to strenghten their midfield this summer.
The former Juventus star is contracted with the Germans until 2019 but Inter can only sign him on loan with option to buy. The 31-year-old is expected to sign a one-year contract extension with the Bavarians ahead of joining the Serie A giants on an initial loan deal.
Luka Modric is also on Inter's shortlist with the Croat that is expected to hold transfer talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez next week.
