Barcelona emerged triumphant yesterday evening as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in Wembley Stadium. Lionel Messi proved why he is one of the greatest ever footballers with a fantastic performance for Barca.



It is not all good news for Barca though as player discontent begins to bubble beneath the surface, largely down to some questionable decisions regarding the game-time for summer signings. Malcom has played just 25 minutes for Barca this season and Arturo Vidal is yet to play more than 58 minutes for the team. Vidal has played just 8 minutes in the Champions League in total, 5 minutes against PSV and just 3 last night against Tottenham.



It seems Vidal took to Instagram to voice his frustration, simply posting an angry face emoji that leaves little room for interpretation. Both Vidal and Malcom were Serie A targets this summer, with Inter Milan close to signing Vidal and Roma close to Malcom before Barcelona pounced on both deals.







For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

