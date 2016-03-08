As Andre Silva shines, what is the best case scenario for Milan?
27 September at 16:30AC Milan’s Portuguese forward Andre Silva has shined bright so far for loan club Sevilla in La Liga this season, at the top of the list of La Liga top scorers with six goals so far. This is ironic when taken in comparison to Milan’s current predicament, with Higuain injured and Cutrone struggling to be fully fit.
Silva joined Milan for €38m (+2m in potential bonuses) in the summer of 2017, signing from Portuguese side Porto after a season in which he scored 16 in 32 in the league and 5 in 10 in Europe for the Portuguese giants. Milan took a huge gamble by paying so much for a 22-year-old who only had two years of top flight experience prior to his Milan move.
Last season did not work out at all for the striker, scoring just two in 24 appearances in Serie A; although he did score 8 times in 14 Europa League games for the Rossoneri.
This season is looking different for the 22-year-old forward; scoring six in six for Sevilla in La Liga, scoring in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League victory over Italy and, most recently, scoring two and being awarded man-of-the-match in Sevilla’s 3-0 victory over Champions League holders Real Madrid.
Silva’s loan contract with Sevilla has a €35million release clause, meaning that the La Liga giants can, at any point, permanently secure the services of the forward; with it likely they will act sooner rather than later if the Portuguese striker keeps up his fantastic run of form.
The alternative is, of course, Silva returning to Milan at the end of his loan; then competing with Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone. Higuain is obviously Milan’s first choice forward, having moved on loan with an option to buy from Juventus this summer, as part of the deal to swap Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara. If Milan, for whatever reason, cannot afford to complete the signing of Higuain then they will be keeping their fingers crossed that Sevilla do not splash the cash on Silva.
