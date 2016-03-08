As De Ligt moves towards Barca; Juve must act fast for Genoa starlet
20 March at 16:30Matthijs de Ligt is moving towards FC Barcelona and the possibility that the Dutch centre-back will end up in Catalonia grows with each day. Reports from Spanish newspaper Sport today have suggested that Barca are willing to offer a fee of €60m plus bonuses for his signature and a five-year contract for the young Dutchman.
Barcelona have already snatched young French defender Jean-Clair Todibo away from Juve's grasp and now they look to set to steal another one.
Juve may be able to, however, sign a talented young defender from Serie A. The Bianconeri have been strongly linked with Genoa defender Cristian Romero. An interview with Cesare Prandelli in 2017 saw the coach describe Romero as:
"A 20 year old guy I've never trained with these qualities. He needs an experienced player near to help him understand the times and situations, but can play without problems in a 3 or 4. He has the ability to recover and physical prowess, he must improve the technical structure to speed up the action and change game, but the base is already extraordinary."
