As De Ligt moves towards Barca; Juve must act fast for Genoa starlet

20 March at 16:30
Matthijs de Ligt is moving towards FC Barcelona and the possibility that the Dutch centre-back will end up in Catalonia grows with each day. Reports from Spanish newspaper Sport today have suggested that Barca are willing to offer a fee of €60m plus bonuses for his signature and a five-year contract for the young Dutchman.

Barcelona have already snatched young French defender Jean-Clair Todibo away from Juve's grasp and now they look to set to steal another one. 

Juve may be able to, however, sign a talented young defender from Serie A. The Bianconeri have been strongly linked with Genoa defender Cristian Romero. An interview with Cesare Prandelli in 2017 saw the coach describe Romero as:

"A 20 year old guy I've never trained with these qualities. He needs an experienced player near to help him understand the times and situations, but can play without problems in a 3 or 4. He has the ability to recover and physical prowess, he must improve the technical structure to speed up the action and change game, but the base is already extraordinary."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.