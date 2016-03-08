As Marotta puts the brakes, Paratici is in Milano trying to find an agreement with Higuain

Milan and Juventus have been working hard to try and get a deal done that would see Leonardo Bonucci join Juve and Mattia Caldara\Gonzalo Higuain join Milan. It now seems like everything is practically in place as all the involved parties seem to have found agreements with their respective new potential teams.



What's holding up the deal? Well it seems like there is one last thing that still has to be agreed upon: Gonzalo Higuain's Juve severance pa​y. Juve's Beppe Marotta put the brakes on the deal as he said that "it isn't really done yet" earlier on today. Even so, Fabio Paratici is currently in Milan according to Milannews.it as he is negotiating with Nicolas Higuain. They are trying to find an agreement on Gonzalo's severance pay as this is what's holding the deal up at the moment. If an agreement can be found (like expected) then the Bonucci-Higuain-Caldara swap deal will occur. More to come...