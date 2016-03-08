As Martial scores two, does Serie A beckon for the Frenchman?
20 October at 17:30Anthony Martial saved the day for Manchester United today, after the Red Devils went 1-0 down to Chelsea thanks to a goal from Antonio Rudiger. Martial scored twice in the second half before an injury-time winner from Ross Barkley made it 2-2 on the verge of full-time. Martial’s contract with United expires in the summer of 2019 and is a target of the likes of Milan, Inter and Juventus – who are all keen on signing the forward.
Martial now has 4 goals in all competitions this season but there is no official comment on whether or not United are close to extending their contract with Martial. The 22-year-old would be welcomed by all of the aforementioned Serie A clubs but which would make the most sense? Milan and Juventus, unlike Inter, have both signed a very expensive forward in the summer just gone. Milan brought in Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus and Juve signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Therefore, Inter could immediately be seen as the ideal location.
Inter signed Balde Keita on loan this season, with an option to buy. However, the former Lazio Senegalese star has failed to impress that much so far this season, leaving some to think Inter may look at alternatives to purchasing Keita permanently. Not only would a space free up in their squad but, if they were to sell Antonio Candreva too, Inter would have plenty of room for another attacking player.
Juventus and Milan are more crowded in attack and would likely need to sell if a move for Martial is in the works. Juve may have to look at offloading the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa or Mario Mandzukic – or perhaps face the departure of Paulo Dybala. Milan, meanwhile, could cash in on the sale of Andre Silva, if Sevilla make the deal permanent.
Anthony Martial’s days at Manchester United could well be numbered… but where next for the Frenchman?
