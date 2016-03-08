As Milinkovic-Savic nears €100m Juve switch, Milan had €120m bid rejected last summer
22 May at 21:15In the past day, reports have stirred to suggest that Juventus are once again in pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder, who was named as the Serie A midfielder of the season for 18/19, attracted the interest of many top clubs last summer, with PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus all reportedly chasing his signature.
Eventually, Milinkovic-Savic remained at Lazio; signing a new contract to make him, alongside prolific Italian forward Ciro Immobile, the highest earning player in the Lotito era at Lazio.
However, as has been revealed by the Corriere della Sera, AC Milan had a reported €120m bid for Milinkovic-Savic turned down in the final few days of last summer's transfer market; €20m more than the reports suggest that Juventus will pay for the Serbian, if a move is to be completed.
