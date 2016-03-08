AS Monaco want Juventus wonderkid – the details
01 July at 10:00According to the latest reports, CalcioMercato.com can update the situation regarding Juventus wonderkid Moise Kean.
Kean, 18, spent last season on loan at relegated Serie A side Hellas Verona and scored just four goals in 19 total Serie A appearances; 12 starts and 7 as a substitute.
Preparing for the new season, Kean could end up at one of several clubs: with Leeds and Monaco considered to be the favourites.
However, as with Mandragora, Juventus can receive more money from Monaco for the starlet; yet they will not be able to include a buy-back clause that they wish to insert into the deal. With Leeds, on the other hand, the buy-back would be available – so that Juventus can resign the youngster at some point in the future.
There are also offers from unconfirmed Dutch clubs, such as Ajax; who could ask for the player if Juve move for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.
