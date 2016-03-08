As Pellegrini heads towards Cagliari, Juventus eye-up full-back alternatives

10 August at 13:30
Despite only signing from Roma this summer in part of the deal to send Leonardo Spinazzola to the Italian capital, Luca Pellegrini is already leaving Juventus; due to sign for Sardinian side Cagliari.

Because of this, Juventus are looking into the possibility of signing a new left-back to serve as back-up to Brazilian Alex Sandro.

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, there are three names on the list. The first is that of Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, who Maurizio Sarri is said to be a big fan of and worked with at Chelsea. The other names are that of Barcelona's Juan Miranda and Manchester United's Matteo Darmian.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma
Cagliari

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.