As Pellegrini heads towards Cagliari, Juventus eye-up full-back alternatives
10 August at 13:30Despite only signing from Roma this summer in part of the deal to send Leonardo Spinazzola to the Italian capital, Luca Pellegrini is already leaving Juventus; due to sign for Sardinian side Cagliari.
Because of this, Juventus are looking into the possibility of signing a new left-back to serve as back-up to Brazilian Alex Sandro.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, there are three names on the list. The first is that of Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, who Maurizio Sarri is said to be a big fan of and worked with at Chelsea. The other names are that of Barcelona's Juan Miranda and Manchester United's Matteo Darmian.
