AS Roma complete Ante Coric signing for €6m from Dinamo Zagreb
28 May at 15:40AS Roma have confirmed they have completed the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb for an initial fee of €6 million. The midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club.
A statement on AS Roma’s official website read, “AS Roma are delighted to confirm the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric. Coric, 21, joins the Giallorossi from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb on a permanent basis, for an initial fee of €6 million.”
“In addition, should the player be transferred before 30 June 2020, Dinamo retain a right to 10 per cent of that fee or €2m – whichever figure is the greater. The midfielder has signed a five-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023.”
On joining AS Roma, Coric said: “I am very pleased to be at Roma, one of the biggest European clubs,” Coric said. I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of.”
