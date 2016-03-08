AS Roma's Pallotta hits back at ADL for his comments on Liverpool's Alisson

American businessman and billionaire James Pallotta owns AS Roma while his country man John W Henry owns the English Premier League club, Liverpool.



The two clubs did business when the club from the Merseyside signed Alisson Becker from AS Roma in the summer transfer window. Before that, the Brazilian professional footballer was linked with Chelsea, Real Madrid and even Napoli.



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed Alisson moved to Liverpool from AS Roma because the two clubs have the same owners.



"Roma were dismantled and reassembled, I can't evaluate them: I wouldn't

have sold Alisson, not even for €100m. I had offered €60m (£54m/$68m) for him and they didn't want to give him to us... But then I understood that he would go to Liverpool,” Aurelio De Laurentiis said.



James Pallotta has hit back now. He says, “What do you think @ ADeLaurentiis is smoking over there in Naples? If he finds that little bird again, he'll find out we also own Barca and Bayer.”