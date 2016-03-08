AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan arrives for Inter medical: Live updates
25 June at 10:15Inter Milan are all but set to sign AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan in the summer transfer window. The Belgium international star was at the Melia Hotel on June 24, Sunday and now he will head to the Nerazzurri’s medical facility to undergo his medical ahead of his proposed move to San Siro.
Radja Nainggolan’s medical procedure at Inter Milan have already started and Calciomercato.com will bring you all the live updates and latest developments.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments