AS Roma sporting director Monchi confirms Alisson to Liverpool “soon”

AS Roma’s sporting director Monchi, who helped Sevilla reach great heights, has had his comment on a number of topics, including the Milan clubs, the transfer of Alisson to Liverpool and on other transfer targets and signings for the capital city club.



“We have not closed anything, the deal closes when everything is ready. The boy is in Liverpool, it's true We are in a very advanced negotiation, but it is not closed yet, if everything goes normally, I think it will close soon. I have explained it many times: the job of a sports director is not just to buy the players, to plan, but also to understand what is best for society. Society is not only good for the sport side, but also for the economic side. You said the same things a year ago, on Rudiger and Salah.



“An off-market offer has arrived, very very important. We evaluated the pros and cons and we made a choice to talk to Liverpool to find the deal. Is it lack of ambition? No. Rome continues at the same level, if not more. We sold Nainggolan and Alisson, taking ten players, most of all and above all. We work to find players to become an important team, but what is ambition? For me it's doing things with my head. Without that, it becomes complicated.”



ON MILAN CLUBS: “I do not want to do things that put the club in difficulty, let's look at a recent example of an important team in the country that failed, an example of a very strong team that currently can not play in Europe (reference to Milan , ed ) , there are those who can not make the rose by decision of the UEFA (reference to Inter, ed). I am here to make a team as strong as possible for many years and I am 100% convinced, not 99%, that I will succeed. Before getting to the tenth floor, all the others are needed.



I say only one thing: last year we said the same things for Salah, Rudiger, Paredes. The team has done better than in the last ten years. It's nice to talk about ambition, but you need a head. Alisson is very strong, I do not know if it is the best in the world but it is among them. He had to take a path, last year at this time after Sczeszny's farewell the world seemed to have ended. He needed time that for the fans does not seem to exist but that it serves a club.”



ON OLSEN - "Olsen is a possibility, but not the only one: we are working calmly and unhurriedly, it is better to be convinced and to do something convincing also from an economic point of view, by now you know me.”



Sam Wilson (@snhw_)