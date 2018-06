Sporting manager Siniša Mihajlović was the inspiration for AS Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov for his free kicks.“Every time I lined up a free kick, my goal was to get my neighbours to lean over the fence and yell at me,” Kolarov told the Players’ Tribune.“That’s how I knew I really hit it well. So over and over again … big run-up, left foot, nice, dipping free kick. Bang.“I wanted to be Siniša Mihajlović. He could bang them. He played in the midfield for Red Star, the big club in Belgrade.“They were … legends — beyond legends. They won the European Cup, right before it became the Champions League, in 1991. I was just six years old, but that was such a huge moment for the sport in our part of the world.“At the time, there was already a lot of political turmoil and confusion, and being in our city … it wasn’t easy. And to see that, in the biggest club tournament in the world, players like us, who grew up like we did, could have success — it was massive.”CLCIK HERE TO READ MORE SERIEA NEWS