Asamoah followed Zlatan, Vierira and others to join Inter from Juve

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus defender Kwadwo Asamoah’s contract with the Turin club expires after the end of the season and the Ghanian international will join Inter on a free transfer this summer.



The 29-year-old becomes the latest player to leave Juventus for Inter, but he is not the first one to do so. There have been more than one player who has left the Turin club and moved to Milan and today we take a look at the list of players.



​Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the players who has played for Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The Swedish striker left Juventus and moved to Inter in 2006. Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira left Juventus just one year after joining them from the Gunners. He moved to Inter in 2006.



The list of other players includes the likes of Uruguayan goalkeeper Fabián Carini, Edgar Davids, Angelo Peruzzi, Salvatore Schillaci, Luigi De Agostini, Dino Baggio, Aldo Serena, Marco Tardelli and Pietro Anastasi.