Asamoah: 'The Inter experience has changed me'
07 April at 12:45Inter Milan left-back Kwadwo Asamoah has said that the experience he has had at the club has changed him on a personal level.
The full-back arrived at Inter last summer from Juventus after his contract at the bianconeri expired at the end of the season. Since his arrival, he has appeared 24 times in the Serie A and nine times in the European competitions.
Asamoah was recently talking in the Inter match-day programme and he said: "I will never forget the emotions of my first goal as a professional: it was a match of the Under-20 national team and we played against Senegal. We were away from home and, since that team was full of great players, I was still entering among the holders. That day I played from the first minute, the coach gave me confidence and I scored from a counter attack, collecting a cross from the right.
"Just a nice shot. Among my favorite players here has undoubtedly been Adriano. Inter is a great team, a great company. On a personal level, it changed me and I'm really very happy."
Go to comments