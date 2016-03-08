Asensio could join Ronaldo at Juventus: here is the plan

Asensio: "I want Juve". The headline of Tuttosport in the first is a new transfer rumor on the bianconeri. The Spanish international creative player is thinking of leaving Real Madrid, with which he’s under contract until June 2023. The Juventus sports director, Paratici knows him and esteems him for some time. The player would not mind moving to Turin, recommended by former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Morata.



For their part, Juventus would be willing to guarantee him a higher salary compared to his current fee of € 4.5 million a year. His € 500 million termination clause is out of reach, so the Bianconeri management have to deal with President Florentino Perez.

Emanuele Giulianelli