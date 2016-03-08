Asensio: "Ronaldo? We only said goodbye via a text message"
13 September at 22:45Real Madrid's talented attacking midfielder, Marco Asensio, spoke to Panenka Magazine about Ronaldo's departure from the club.
"After the Champions League final, they asked me about Cristiano in the mixed zone and I did not know why. I asked him about it on the bus and he just told me that he had not said anything.
"Honestly, I did not think of anything other than to celebrate my second consecutive Champions. Then, during the holidays, we said goodbye with a message and that's it," Asensio concluded.
