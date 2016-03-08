Ashley Young forced Inter transfer by walking out of training
17 January at 11:40Reports by the Sun suggest that Manchester United veteran Ashley Young has acted surprisingly out of character by choosing to abandoned a club training session and walk out in order to force through his rumoured January transfer move to Inter.
Young was seen to have walked out last Friday at Old Trafford, leading to his absence from both of Manchester United's fixtures this week against Wolves and Norwich.
Latest reports from calciomercato have suggested that all parties have come to an agreement and that Manchester Utd are willing to part ways mid-season with their most recent captain.
Having turned down a one-year extension at Old Trafford, the defender is now set for a 1.5 million euro switch to Serie A.
Inter are looking to make Young one of two fullback/wingback signings this January with reports that Leonardo Spinazzola is still on his way from Rome in a swap deal with wide forward Matteo Politano.
Anthony Privetera
