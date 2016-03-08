...
Aston Villa, Reina: 'I am happy for this first EPL game in years' - pics

18 January at 22:15
AC Milan sent Pepe Reina to Aston Villa on loan as they replaced him with Asmir Begovic who also arrived on loan. The veteran Spanish keeper played for Aston Villa in the English Premier league as they drew Brighton 1-1. Reina seemed very happy to play this game as he had this to say on the matter: 'I am happy for this first EPL game in a long time for me. Thanks to everyone...'. More to come on the matter. Aston Villa are currently 18th in the EPL standings as they are in a relegation battle...

