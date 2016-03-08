Davide Astori passed away on March 4 and there have been rumours circulating about the possible cause of his death. Davide Astori’s family now have a message to people and also media orginzations.“The news spread in recent days of which, however, we do not know the sources, are extremely confusing, sometimes contradictory or superficial and therefore misleading, because all the information derived from clinical investigations and medico-legal relationships are still secreted by the Public Prosecutor Udine, to the point that not even our family, so far the only one involved in the affair, is aware of it,” was the message from Astori family.“For this and in sign of respect for Davide, as well as for all of us, and without forgetting the extraordinary affection that you have reserved in these months, we ask that the most rigorous silence regarding the investigations underway by the same prosecutor be maintained.”