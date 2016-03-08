Atalanta 3-0 Juventus: Player Ratings - Cancelo a disaster, Ronaldo nightmare

Szczesny 5.5: Big save on Gomez, but then he was late on Zapata's effort. However, little he can do about the other two goals.

De Sciglio 4: Was solid for an hour as a centreback, but then disaster struck, as the Italian made a huge mistake which allowed Zapata to slot in the third.

Rugani 5: Will be key from here on due to Chiellini's injury. Not a great game today, much like the entire defence.

Chiellini 6.5: Such a shame that he got injured, given how brightly he started the game. It will be felt by Allegri next time, if Giorgio misses that game as well.

Alex Sandro 5: Made several errors, and was never really dangerous when going forward. A performance to forget.

Khedira 5: A ghost in the Bianconeri midfield. Was taken off in the second half, rightfully so.

Bentancur 5.5: He believes in it, never gives up, but almost never leaves a stamp. By now, something more is expected from him.

Matuidi 5: He appeared tired already from the start and was sloppy in the play.

Dybala 4.5: He hasn't scored since December 12th, which of course isn't enough. Not a great game today either.

Ronaldo 4.5: Never really dangerous and sometimes he looked nervous. It's by far the worst Ronaldo we've seen this season, between Chievo, Lazio and Atalanta.

Bernardeschi 5: He was the best Juve player in the first half, then he disappeared from the field.

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Berisha 6; Toloi 7, Djimsiti 6.5, Palomino 6.5 (89' Masiello SV); Hateboer 7, De Roon 6, Freuler 6.5, Castagne 7.5; Gomez 6.5; Ilicic 6 (25' Pasalic 6.5), Zapata 8. All. Gasperini 8.

Juventus collapsed in the quarterfinals of Coppa Italia, losing by three goals to nil against Atalanta earlier this evening. In other words, there will be a new winner of the tournament this year, unlike recent years. Down below are the player ratings.