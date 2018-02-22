Atalanta-AC Milan 1-1 live: another mistake of Donnarumma lets rossoneri down

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five meetings with AC Milan in Serie A (2W 3D): the Bergamaschi have never gone six consecutive league games against the Rossoneri without a defeat.



Atalanta won the reverse fixture against AC Milan (2-0) this season: the Dea have won both meetings against the Rossoneri in the same Serie A season only twice (1940-41 and 2007-08).



AC Milan have found the net in each of their last nine away games against Atalanta in Serie A, losing only two of last eight league meetings against the Bergamaschi on the road (4W 2D).



The Bergamaschi are unbeaten in their last six Serie A games (3W 3D); the last time they played seven league matches without losing was back in May 2017.



Atalanta have collected 59 points this term; in the three points per win era they have collected more in a complete campaign only once before, last season (72).

