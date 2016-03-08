Atalanta-AC Milan: statistics and curiosities ahead of Serie A clash
16 February at 16:00Atalanta and AC Milan will face off today in Bergamo in what promises to be a thrilling fixture that could be one of the decisive matches in the race for Champions League qualification. Here are some curiosities and statistics from Milan's official website ahead of the Serie A matchup.
1. Atalanta and Milan drew in their last two matches in Serie A in Bergamo: Three draws have not been registered since April 1967 (five consecutive draws in that case).
2. Milan and Atalanta are unbeaten in six Serie A matches, only Juventus (27 matches) has not been defeated for more time in the competition. In addition, Milan are unbeaten in their last six away games thanks to two wins and four draws. The Rossoneri have not reached seven away games without a defeat since April 2013.
3. The Rossoneri have scored at least one goal in 25 of the last 26 away matches against Atalanta in Serie A.
4. From the beginning of December until today, Milan have conceded only four goals in Serie A. It is a record shared with Barcelona in the top five European championships.
5. 25% of Milan's goals in the league (eight out of 32) came from outside the area. Less than only Torino (36%) and Napoli (26%)
6. Mario Pasalic debuted in Serie A with the Milan shirt in October 2016. He played 24 games for the club and scored five goals. Five players in the current Milan squad have debuted in Serie A with Atalanta: Conti, Kessie, Bonaventura, Caldara and Montolivo.
7. Among goalkeepers in the five major European championships with more than one appearance in 2019, Gianluigi Donnarumma is the one with the best percentage of saved shots - 95.5%.
