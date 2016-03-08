Atalanta and Chelsea reach agreement for Pasalic: announcement imminent
28 June at 12:00Following a very successful season, finishing third in the league and thus securing Champions League qualification, Atalanta are looking to strengthen their squad during this summer's transfer window.
In fact, Gasperini's side have reached an agreement with Chelsea to keep the Croatian midfielder, Mario Pasalic, for one more year. The former Milan man arrived last summer on loan, which included a €15m buy-out clause.
However, La Dea decided not to activate the clause, most likely because of the price tag. Instead, they managed to negotiate an extension on the loan with Chelsea, who agreed to the deal.
Prior to the agreement, Pasalic had made it clear that he wanted to stay in Italy, competing in the Champions League with the team he helped get there.
As the agreement was reached a while back, only the official announcement is missing. After his initial loan period expires (and when the market opens), the two clubs are expected to announce the signing.
